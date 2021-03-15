Administration urges adherence to COVID-19 SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Officers of the district administration on Monday visited different bazaars of Peshawar city and urged upon general public and shopkeepers to strictly follow corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq visited bazaars of the walled city and meet traders and general public and asked them to follow SOPs and use of face masks. Similarly, AC Saddar, Obaid Doggar, AC Shah Alam, Sobia Hassam Toru, AC Mathani, Dr.

Adil and all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also visited of bazaars of their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The officers of district administration also met management of wedding halls and transport adda owners and directed to follow SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has urged upon both trading community and general public to avoid creation of crowd and implementation of official SOPs, otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.