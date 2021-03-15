UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Urges Adherence To COVID-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Administration urges adherence to COVID-19 SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Officers of the district administration on Monday visited different bazaars of Peshawar city and urged upon general public and shopkeepers to strictly follow corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq visited bazaars of the walled city and meet traders and general public and asked them to follow SOPs and use of face masks. Similarly, AC Saddar, Obaid Doggar, AC Shah Alam, Sobia Hassam Toru, AC Mathani, Dr.

Adil and all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also visited of bazaars of their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The officers of district administration also met management of wedding halls and transport adda owners and directed to follow SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has urged upon both trading community and general public to avoid creation of crowd and implementation of official SOPs, otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Marriage Shah Alam Saddar All

Recent Stories

DP World JV completes first 10,000 container moves ..

21 minutes ago

No fee increase at Dubai schools for 2021-22 acade ..

36 minutes ago

CBUAE’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme marks o ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed Al Hashemi of Majid Al Futtaim named World ..

1 hour ago

DMCC welcomes ‘The Place Business Centre’ to i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.