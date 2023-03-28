UrduPoint.com

Administration Using All Resources For The Distribution Of Free Flour

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Administration using all resources for the distribution of free flour

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :DC Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that the district administration is using all resources for the distribution of free flour, visiting all the tehsils to take a close look at the issues related to the distribution of flour.

On the occasion of the visit to the distribution point DPO Attock Dr.

Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth and other relevant officers were also present.

DC, DPO made a detailed visit to the mega unit and discussed the problems of flour distribution with the public. DC added that he himself and all the assistant commissioners were monitoring the distribution of free flour and wherever people face any kind of problem, immediate action is being taken. A detailed report in this regard is being sent to the concerned officers on a daily basis, he added.

Related Topics

Visit Attock All Flour

Recent Stories

PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding ..

PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding Imran Khan 'accountable'

8 minutes ago
 A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meet ..

A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meets with the Minister of Social ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passeng ..

Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passenger flow during visit to Dubai ..

17 minutes ago
 Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

3 hours ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.