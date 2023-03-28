Administration using all resources for the distribution of free flour

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :DC Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that the district administration is using all resources for the distribution of free flour, visiting all the tehsils to take a close look at the issues related to the distribution of flour.

On the occasion of the visit to the distribution point DPO Attock Dr.

Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth and other relevant officers were also present.

DC, DPO made a detailed visit to the mega unit and discussed the problems of flour distribution with the public. DC added that he himself and all the assistant commissioners were monitoring the distribution of free flour and wherever people face any kind of problem, immediate action is being taken. A detailed report in this regard is being sent to the concerned officers on a daily basis, he added.