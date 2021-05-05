UrduPoint.com
Administration Warns To Impose Of Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:37 PM

Administration warns to impose of lockdown

The district administration Shikarpur on Tuesday warned to impose of lockdown if the people and traders continued to flout the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the Covid-19 pandemic in bazaars and other major towns in the district

The officials said that people were not observing SOPs in letter and spirit, which would ultimately lead to the an emergence of coronavirus in the area and they would have no other option but to impose lockdown.

They appealed to the people to follow the government guidelines while visiting bazaars and markets.

More Stories From Pakistan

