Administration's Campaign Against Encroachments Continues In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Administration's campaign against encroachments continues in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The city administration's campaign against encroachments causing traffic obstacles continues in the city.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi directed all deputy commissioners to take priority measures to remove encroachments hindering traffic flow, said a statement on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioners from various districts have submitted reports on actions taken against encroachments, including those by hotel operators who have occupied footpaths, service roads, and streets.

Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad, Bilal Alvi removed encroachments set up by Nourani Kabab House on Shahrah-e-Qaideen, which had occupied the service road, causing difficulties for traffic and pedestrians .

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Rahim Sheikh took action in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Johar, removing encroachments at various locations, including from Shammah to the Meteorological Department.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to ensure that removed encroachments are not re-established.

