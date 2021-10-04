Administrations of KP Universities to be run on specialized, professional basis: Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister's aide on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Monday agreed to run the administrations of all public sector universities purely on specialized and professional basis.

In a meeting with KP Governor at Governor House, Kamran Bangash briefed about the measures taken by the provincial government for the promotion of higher education.

KP Governor appreciated the performance of all the public sector varsities and said that it was a matter of pride that five public sector KP universities including Peshawar, Mardan, Hari Pur and Malakand have been included in international ranking.

The Governor said that for the first time all the 30 universities of KP presented and got approved the budget in time which was a reflection of the financial discipline in the varsities.

Kamran Bangash on the occasion said that Khyber Medical University recently started corona testing facilities with a capacity of conducting 15,000 tests on a daily basis.

He further said that a mass and drive-through vaccination center have also been established wherein over 3,000 persons are being vaccinated on daily basis including those with disabilities and the elderly sitting in their vehicles.