Administrative Machinery Actively Checking Price, Weight Of Roti/naan: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said all administrative machinery is active for checking price and weight of roti and naan across the province on special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
He was presiding over a meeting at the commissioner's office here on Friday. Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and other officers were present.
The minister said that measures were being taken on a daily basis to monitor the new rates of roti and naan, which had been fixed after consultation with relevant stakeholders including Anjuman-e-Tajran, Tandoor Hotels Associations and flour mills, etc. The government is not in favour to enforcing its decisions on any section forcefully, he said. The minister appreciated the initiatives of the divisional and district administrations taken for ensuring new price of roti and naan as well as weight and said it had been observed that new price was being implemented by 80 per cent tandoors and hotels in the division.
He also met other stakeholders including traders and flour mills association and welcomed their ongoing cooperation.
He also took briefing on the arrangements made for wheat procurement campaign including registration of growers at 'Bardana App' and the facilities being provided at the procurement centres.
Meanwhile, the minister visited several 'tandoors' and hotels to check prices of roti and naan. Talking to people, he said the government had significantly reduced the price of roti and naan by realising financial difficulties of the poor. He said that easing the lives of people was priority of the government for which special measures were being taken. He also checked price lists displayed at 'tandoors' and hotels.
Earlier, Commissioner Silwat Saeed informed the minister about arrangements for price control mechanisms including implementation of new rates of roti and naan as well as wheat procurement drive in the division.
