Administrative machinery fully mobilized:DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said that the administrative machinery of the entire district is fully mobilized to provide relief to the citizens.

According to the DIO handout, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG), Assistant Commissioners visited urban areas, markets, government hospitals, reviewed educational activities in schools.

According to the instructions of Commissioner Gujranwala Division, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan along with ADCG Shahid Abbas visited the urban areas, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park early in the morning and reviewed the cleanliness situation.

Deputy Commissioner inquired about the medical facilities from the patients in Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and issued instructions to the hospital administration regarding better health care and cleanliness.

ADCG Shahid Abbas inspected the activities of Solid Waste Management Company (ADCG) in different areas of the city.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar inspected the Land Record Center and flour trucking points.

Meanwhile he also imposed a fine of Rs. 27,000 on profiteers during price checking in different areas.