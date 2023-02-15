UrduPoint.com

Administrative Machinery Fully Mobilized:DC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Administrative machinery fully mobilized:DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said that the administrative machinery of the entire district is fully mobilized to provide relief to the citizens.

According to the DIO handout, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG), Assistant Commissioners visited urban areas, markets, government hospitals, reviewed educational activities in schools.

According to the instructions of Commissioner Gujranwala Division, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan along with ADCG Shahid Abbas visited the urban areas, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park early in the morning and reviewed the cleanliness situation.

Deputy Commissioner inquired about the medical facilities from the patients in Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and issued instructions to the hospital administration regarding better health care and cleanliness.

ADCG Shahid Abbas inspected the activities of Solid Waste Management Company (ADCG) in different areas of the city.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar inspected the Land Record Center and flour trucking points.

Meanwhile he also imposed a fine of Rs. 27,000 on profiteers during price checking in different areas.

Related Topics

Company Fine Gujranwala Price Sialkot Market From Government Flour

Recent Stories

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

26 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

26 minutes ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

1 hour ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

2 hours ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

2 hours ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.