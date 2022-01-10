Administrative matters to be improved at tourist destinations

A three-member committee comprising Tourism Additional Secretary Sadaf Zafar, GM Operations Asim Raza and Project Manager Waqas Malik has been formed in the wake of Murree tragedy on the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A three-member committee comprising Tourism Additional Secretary Sadaf Zafar, GM Operations Asim Raza and Project Manager Waqas Malik has been formed in the wake of Murree tragedy on the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, an emergency meeting was presided over by Special Assistant to CM for Information and Tourism Hasaan Khawar to improve administrative matters at tourist destinations in the province.

The meeting discussed various factors responsible for the Murree tragedy and a future action plan was chalked out.

According to the notification, the committee would present its recommendations for redressal of incidents like Murree tragedy in next 48 hours, while also giving suggestions regarding controlling the pressure of tourists.

The committee would review the mechanism of hotel registration, rents and other related matters and prepare its recommendations.

A comprehensive report would also be prepared on the law on prevention of overcharging by hotels and the status of its effective implementation.

SACM on Tourism Hasaan Khawar also sought a report from the committee on suggestions and implementation of traffic planning during peak season in Murree.

He directed the committee to devise SOPs for working out a mechanism to issue timely and effective travel advisory for tourists keeping in view the travel warnings forwarded by Meteorological department.

The SACM directed the said committee to create an effective system to curb the exploitation of tourists through overcharging.

Hasaan Khawar also sought reports from the Tourism department on all past studies regarding Murree's destination management and their implementation. The meeting also discussed the progress of establishment of the Tourism Police Force and Tourism Authority.