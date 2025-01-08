Administrative Officers Actively Monitoring Cleanliness Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Administrative officers are actively monitoring cleanliness efforts across the city, under the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Rai Babar Ali, along with officials from LWMC and Revenue Department, conducted an inspection of the Fish Market. The AC noted poor cleanliness standards and directed LWMC to ensure daily cleaning operations. A person was arrested for illegally setting up a parking stand at the Fish Market.
AC Allama Iqbal Zone inspected the cleanliness situation along Canal Road, directing both LWMC and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to implement proper cleanliness measures. AC Iqbal also reviewed the sewage system in UC 111, instructing the XEN WASA to remove standing water from the streets immediately.
AC Shalimar Anum Fatima inspected cleanliness efforts in UC 124 and 161, Garhi Shahu Market. She ordered Town Manager Gulberg to promptly remove waste from the streets and instructed Zonal Officer Gulberg to dismantle banners and streamers along with the team.
AC Model Town Sahebzada Yusuf visited a government plot located in Muslim Town. He directed Zonal Officer-1 to assess the installation of interlocking tiles to cover the plot area.
AC Raiwind Zainab Tahir reviewed cleanliness in the EME Society to Manga Mandi area. She announced that a cleanliness operation would commence in the Canal Area from Friday. PHA will focus on cleaning green belts, while the Forest Department will handle tree trimming, and LWMC will manage solid waste disposal.
AC Ravi Zone Tariq Shabbir reviewed the cleanliness mechanism in UC 44, Shadbagh, and instructed ZO to immediately clear litter points.
DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized that administrative officers are actively working in the field to improve cleanliness across the city. He also stated that efforts are underway to implement the Clean Mission, as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
