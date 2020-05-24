Administrative, police officials offer Eid prayer at police line

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmed Khan and CPO Hassan Raza offered Eid prayer at police line.

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq and DC Aamer Khattak also offered prayer at Jamia mosque police line.

The all preventive measures were adopted to avert from Covid-19 during Eid-ul-Fitre prayer.

The screening of RPO, Commissioner, DC and others was ensured. The administrative and police officials also met with the families of martyrs police officials and personnel.

They also paid rich tribute to police martyrs.

RPO said that whole nation was celebrating Eid with determination to fight against corona virus.

Commissioner Shanul Haq said that strict security arrangements were ensured while all preventive measures also taken against Covid-19 under the directions of Punjab government.

CPO said that security at worship sites and public places were kept red alert.

DC Aamer Khattak said that district administration has given clean Multan gift on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitre.

He said that all district departments will remain on duty to serve the masses on Eid days.

APP /sak