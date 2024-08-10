- Home
- Pakistan
- Administrative preparations reviewed for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and Urs of Hazrat Data ..
Administrative Preparations Reviewed For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) And Urs Of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, chairing a meeting held at DC’s Office here on Saturday, reviewed the administrative arrangements and preparations for the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the Urs of Hazrat Osman bin Ali Hajveri, known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).
The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from various departments including Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA), SNGPL, Police, Civil Defence and other departments.
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider received a comprehensive briefing on the arrangements and issued specific directives to ensure smooth proceedings. She instructed the Assistant Commissioner City to conduct inspections of the procession routes.
CCTV cameras will be installed along the routes for thorough monitoring, which would be overseen from the DC Office Control Room. MCL will handle patchwork and lighting arrangements along the procession routes. LWMC has been tasked with ensuring cleanliness and sanitation along the procession routes. WASA will deploy dewatering machinery on the procession routes to address any issues arising from monsoon rains. LESCO was directed to immediately remove any hanging wires along the procession routes. Rescue 1122 vehicles will be stationed along the routes to provide immediate assistance, if needed. Civil Defence personnel will work alongside male and female police officers to ensure robust security throughout the events.
The DC emphasized the importance of coordination among all departments to ensure a safe and well-managed observance of the significant religious occasions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah8 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz8 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club8 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti8 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days8 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity8 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad8 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat8 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day8 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1211 hours ago