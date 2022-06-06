Administrative, public offices, distt secretariat remain close in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) ::All the district administration offices, district secretariat and public offices Monday remained closed in protest against lawyers' attack on office of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar the other day.

The protesting officers and staff were wearing black ribbons on arms to mark their protest and expressed concern over the attack.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat deplored the Peshawar incident and emphasized certain measures to ensure security of the public offices and officers.

They said that a handful of lawyers attacked on the office of DC Peshawar and took law in hand.