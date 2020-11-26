Administrative rift, consecutive postponement of BoGs put future of Edwards College students at stake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The internal politics and conflicts coupled with consecutive postponement of Board of Governors' meeting of historic Edwards College have put the future of students at stake besides tarnishing the image of the one of the best institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The students of Edwards College Peshawar were facing a risk of wasting a year due to mismanagement. Students of final semesters BS English have completed their research work on self-help basis due to lack of supervision at the end of the college, but now their viva exams were withheld.

The University of Peshawar sources told that they had scheduled viva examinations but some of the teachers including Assistant Controller of Examination of Edwards College contacted the University to postpone their viva exams because the college principal was not allowing this to happen.

Students alleged that the college management were indulging them in internal politics and wasting their time.

The parents have shown grave concerns over this issue. They have contacted the college Principal, Professor M. S. Zakki various times for the redressal of students' issues but to no use. Besides, the BS Coordinator and Head of English Department have also been contacted but also didn't give any satisfactory reply to the students and their parents.

On the other hand the Board of Governors' meeting of the Edward college was postponed on November 25 for the 3rd consecutive time due to apathy of members of representatives of Lahore Diocesan Trust Association (LDTA).

The meeting of BoGs of Edward College was convened to discuss administrative, financial, educational and other issues of the college but postponed without taking up any agenda item due to absence of LDTA members.

As per the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan, the participation of any LDTA member in BoGs meeting of Edward college was mandatory and despite well-before time intimation the members of LDTA every time regretted to attend the meeting.

The Governor Shah Farman also expressed concern over the issue and said that provincial government was very serious to bringing improvement in educational, financial and administrative affairs of one of the historic educational institutions of the province but the apathy of LDTA was resulting in postponement of board meeting every time.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Higher education Kamran Bangash and all other board members were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court had taken notice of the issue and directed the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to rebuild the trust of students and their parents.