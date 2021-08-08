UrduPoint.com

Administrator, ADC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Administrator, ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muharram

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Municipal Committee Nawabshah and Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo chaired a meeting to discuss and ensure improvement in sanitation in city, availability of light and other facilities at Mosques, Imambargahs and during movements of mourning processions.

Addressing the meeting, the administrator assured the leaders of religious parties and said that the municipal committee was taking all out steps for the improvement in cleanliness and sanitation of the city.

He said that all obstacles in the way of processions were being removed while arrangements for light were being made to illuminate procession routes, Mosques and Imambargahs.

He said that ensuring provision of municipal services to citizens was his priority. The administrator instructed the Chief Municipal Officer to keep surveillance of cleanliness around the Mosques, Imambargahs procession routes.

He said that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. Leaders of religious parties apprised the Administrator Municipal Committee about issues and thanked them for cooperation. The meeting was attended by Chief Municipal Officer Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, Hazoor Bux Soomro and leaders of religious parties.

