Administrator Asks Gearing Up Plantation With Recreational Parks Improvement

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:25 PM

The Administrator Hyderabad Syed Akbar Ali Shah Masumi has asked the Director Parks of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to gear up the plantation campaign with improvement of recreational parks of Hyderabad City and Latifabad so that the citizens could get a clean and healthy atmosphere

Addressing the officers of HMC Department of Parks here at his office on Saturday, he said Hyderabad is the second largest city of the province and there is the need that all civic facilities should be provided to the citizens.

Besides tree plantation, he said that green belts and roundabouts of Hyderabad City and Latifabad should also be improved with a massive cleanliness campaign. He maintained to make Hyderabad a clean and green city and said that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

