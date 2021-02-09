Administrator asks industrialists to play role for betterment of Korangi Industrial Area

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday asked the industrialists to play their role in betterment of Korangi Industrial area because the area provides job opportunities to thousands of people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday asked the industrialists to play their role in betterment of Korangi Industrial area because the area provides job opportunities to thousands of people.

Issues of Korangi Industrial Area would be resolved on priority basis," the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing an event hosted by Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) in his honour here, said a statement.

He said that plantation campaign is going to be started from February 15 and more than 70,000 saplings would be planted under the campaign.

President KATI Saleem uz Zaman, Chairman Standing Committee Zubair Chaya, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Zahid Saeed, Masood Taqi, members of KATI and other industrialists were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that traders and industrialists are back bone of the country's economy and their suggestions for the city's betterment are essential.

He said that two fire tenders of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would remain in Korangi area to cope with fire incident.

Ahmed also handed over KMC resolution-- to rename Korangi 3000 Road as SM Munir Road-- to President Saleem uz Zaman.

The KATI had requested the KMC to rename the road after renowned Industrialist SM Munir for his services.

He said that industrialists would be provided all possible facilities and also asked the industrialists to also plant saplings and take care of the trees planted in the campaign.

The Administrator said that proper maintenance of green belts is also very essential. Repainting on poles and walls outside the factories could make the area more beautiful, he added.

Laeeq Ahmed said that civil society, welfare and other organizations are supporting Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in its work for the city. "Our aim is to uplift infrastructure of Karachi by constructing roads, green belts, parks and playgrounds," he added.

He said that issues pertaining to street lights are also being fixed while management committees are being formed to run graveyards affairs. Any issues can be resolved, if serious efforts are taken, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, KATI President Saleem uz Zaman, Chairman Standing Committee Zubair Chhaya, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Zahid Saeed and Masood Taqi apprised the Administrator about issues being faced by KATI and gave suggestions for revolving the issues.

They said that their issues could be resolved considerably with reconstruction of roads and cleanliness of storm drains.

They also assured to support the KMC in its plantation campaign. Later, KATI presented shield to the Administrator.