Administrator asks KMC, DMCs to formulate strategy to deal with next spell of rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that KMC and DMCs should formulate a comprehensive strategy to deal with the next spell of rains.

"Drainage chocked points in all districts should be cleared as soon as possible so that the obstruction in drainage can be removed. The next three days are challenge for us in terms of rains and all possible steps must be taken to address them," he made the remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting on Rain Emergency at his office here.

Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, MD Karachi Water and Sewerage board Asadullah, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar, Deputy Commissioner West Zain Ansari, District Administrators and Municipal Commissioners, Director General Technical Services Shabih ul Hasnain, Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed, Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad and other officers attended the meeting Barrister Murtaza Wahab inquired from the representatives of different districts about the drainage and chocked points in their respective areas, directing them to clear them as soon as possible.

He said that immediate and timely arrangements should be made to fix the drainage system in the places where water had accumulated during the recent rains.

He directed that KMC and DMCs officials to ensure availability of fuel and operator for their de-watering pumps without making them wait for further rains.

"No excuses will be accepted in this regard. De-watering pumps in underpasses should also be thoroughly checked and if there is any fault, it must be rectified immediately," he added.

The Administrator reviewed the steps taken to improve storm water drainage, especially at Nagan Chowrangi and KDA Chowrangi and gave necessary instructions to the officers.

He said that problems should be solved now and long term planning be made for the future so that the problems can be solved on a permanent basis.

He directed to procure big pumps and their installation in every district. The areas including Star Gate, Baloch Colony, Soldier Bazar and other places where there is a complaint of accumulation of water should be removed immediately.

"Wherever there is a need to work, it should be done now as there will be no time after the rains," he said and added that all civic bodies should make arrangements through mutual cooperation so that the situation in the city can be improved even in case of heavy rains.