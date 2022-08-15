UrduPoint.com

Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab Inaugurates 'Street Library'

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 'Street Library'

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the establishment of Chess Corner and Street Library near Clifton Bridge is welcoming as it will provide an opportunity to the people to study in open-space

He expressed these views while inaugurating Chess Corner and Street Library near Clifton Bridge, said a statement.

He said that along with the construction of parks and roads, it is also our responsibility to provide healthy facilities to the citizens, more street libraries will be established in the city. On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General KDA Muhammad Ali Shah and other dignitaries were also present.

He said that establishment of street libraries has been promoted in different places of Karachi, books have been provided free of cost for the readers in these libraries and books are available here on various topics.

Students of schools and colleges can also benefit from this facility, he said.

He said that chess is a popular game which is also beneficial for mental health and we should promote indoor games in which other members of the family can also participate, such corners, parks, playgrounds and open spaces have positive effects on the health of citizens, he said.

He said that those organizations want to build open space, monument or corner, the KMC will cooperate with them as much as possible. Our youth are extremely talented and if guided in the right direction, they will prove to be an asset to the nation.

