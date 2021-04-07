Administrator calls for making arrangements for monsoon rains

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that arrangements should be made for the upcoming monsoon rains including devising a strategy for storm-water drainage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that arrangements should be made for the upcoming monsoon rains including devising a strategy for storm-water drainage.

Keeping in view forecasted heavy rains this year, arrangements should be made so that the citizens do not face any inconvenience," the Administrator said while addressing a meeting on Rain Emergency here.

He said that all concerned engineers should conduct thorough survey of the sites and tail-end areas and pumps should remain available all the time.

Director General Works Shabih ul Hassan Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The Administrator Karachi said that at present, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has 17 pumps for drainage and with the purchase of 4 more heavy duty pumps, drainage work can be done faster.

He directed the Municipal Services, Works and other departments to ensure coordinate with each other and devise joint strategy regarding rain emergencies.

He also directed that the departments should exchange a complete list of officers and staff deployed at all departments to ensure availability of officers and staffers around the clock.

He directed that in view of the past experience, rain water drainage especially in the underpasses should be ensured.

"We have to keep maximum manpower and mechanical resources active condition while alternative arrangements should also be made as required.

There should be better lighting arrangements in the underpasses," he added.

Laeeq Ahmed said that during the rains, the staff deployed in the city will be supervised by the engineers and XENs of the Works department.

He said that a permanent supply of fuel will be ensured for the vehicles carrying de-watering pumps.

The Administrator said the drainage system should continue around the clock and where complaints are received, staff and machinery should be immediately dispatched to clear the internal drainage lines of the underpasses.

He said that priority should be given to the areas where complaints of accumulation of rain water have been received in the past.

He said that all available resources of KMC should be used for the betterment of the city as the resources are meant for the same purpose.

Laeeq Ahmed directed that all arrangements regarding rain emergency should be made expeditiously and wherever there was any obstruction it should be removed immediately.

He said that the government would also be approached for more resources, if needed.

The Administrator urged the officers to implement the instructions without delay.

Our aim should be to provide the best possible facility to the citizens for which the KMC will work closely with other institutions of the city, he concluded.