Administrator directs affective policy for improvement of sanitation condition in city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Administrator Municipal Committee Nawabshah, Junaid Hameed Samo, has directed to frame a comprehensive sanitation policy for early disposal of stagnant rainwater and improving overall sanitary conditions of the city.

Samo, who was also the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district, chairing a meeting on Friday instructed Chief Municipal Officer to frame a policy that covers all elements of garbage cleaning and sewerage system and submit the same within two days in order to improve the environment of the city.

The administrator directed concerned officials to make the municipal staff duty bound and maintain the sanitation conditions.

He warned of legal action against staff reluctant to discharge assigned duties.

He added that a Whatsapp No. 03003042101 was floated for receiving complaints by the public and resolving these complaints at the earliest.

He directed for deployment of necessary staff to work round the clock for resolving the complaints received on this number.

Chief Municipal Office Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, Mukhtarkar Nawabshah Mureed Siyal, Deputy Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and other officials attended the meeting.