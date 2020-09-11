UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Directs Affective Policy For Improvement Of Sanitation Condition In City

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

Administrator directs affective policy for improvement of sanitation condition in city

The Administrator Municipal Committee Nawabshah, Junaid Hameed Samo, has directed to frame a comprehensive sanitation policy for early disposal of stagnant rainwater and improving overall sanitary conditions of the city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Administrator Municipal Committee Nawabshah, Junaid Hameed Samo, has directed to frame a comprehensive sanitation policy for early disposal of stagnant rainwater and improving overall sanitary conditions of the city.

Samo, who was also the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district, chairing a meeting on Friday instructed Chief Municipal Officer to frame a policy that covers all elements of garbage cleaning and sewerage system and submit the same within two days in order to improve the environment of the city.

The administrator directed concerned officials to make the municipal staff duty bound and maintain the sanitation conditions.

He warned of legal action against staff reluctant to discharge assigned duties.

He added that a Whatsapp No. 03003042101 was floated for receiving complaints by the public and resolving these complaints at the earliest.

He directed for deployment of necessary staff to work round the clock for resolving the complaints received on this number.

Chief Municipal Office Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, Mukhtarkar Nawabshah Mureed Siyal, Deputy Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Nawabshah Same Abdul Razzaq All

Recent Stories

FBISE to conduct SSC-II Special Exams 2020 from Se ..

1 minute ago

Simon Yates climbs into Tirreno-Adriatico blue jer ..

1 minute ago

Minority community praises, vision, philosophy of ..

2 minutes ago

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

35 minutes ago

US Committed to Hold Perpetrators of September 11 ..

6 minutes ago

Greenpeace Boat Obstructs Oil Shipments to Sweden' ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.