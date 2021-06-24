UrduPoint.com
Administrator Directs For Prioritizing Public Interests Development Schemes In Next KMC Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said the development schemes of public interest should be given priority in the budget of the next financial year 2021-22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said the development schemes of public interest should be given priority in the budget of the next financial year 2021-22.

Non-development schemes should be kept to a minimum, the administrator said while presiding over a meeting held here to finalize the budget for the financial year 2021-22, said a statement.

Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Finance and Accounts Rashid Nizam, Director Budget Nasir Mahmood, Director Welfare Mahmood Baig, Director Planning Afaq Mirza and other officers were present on the occasion.

The Administrator said preparation of budget for next financial year was in final stages.

This time development expenditure is being increased by reducing non-development expenditure, he added.

He said about 200 schemes started in last financial year on which work was in progress, directing the same should be completed next year.

He said in view of the onset of monsoon season, the development schemes which were expected to provide relief to the citizens in this season should be completed immediately.

The administrator said the process of cleaning the storm drains was underway and this process would be continued next year as well so that the drains will be cleaned completely.

