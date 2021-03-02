UrduPoint.com
Administrator Directs For Reconstruction Of 4K Chowrangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Administrator directs for reconstruction of 4K Chowrangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Taking notice of media reports regarding dilapidated condition of 4K Chowrangi, Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed concerned officials to reconstruct it forthwith.

The encroachment should also be removed from 4K Chowrangi, the administrator passed these remarks while presiding over a meeting here at KMC building, said a statement.

Sindh Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Chief Executive Bilal Memon, KMC officials were also present in the meeting in which it was decided to reconstruct 4K Chowrangi immediately, keeping in view miseries of the people.

The administrator directed to start the works forthwith and said that those works should be given priority due to which the people were facing hardships.

Ahmed also directed Anti-Encroachment Director Basheer Siddiqui to remove illegal building from 4K Chowrangi.

He said that all roundabouts and green belts would be made beautiful by plantation.

The administrator said that those multi national companies wanted to make these roundabouts could approach KMC, adding that they would be allowed as per law.

He directed DG Parks to make plantation in areas adjacent to 4K Chowrangi.

It is amongst priority of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to construct roads and fix streetlights issues.

