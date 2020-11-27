UrduPoint.com
Administrator Directs Heads Of All KMC Depts To Call 50% Staff On Duty

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Administrator directs heads of all KMC depts to call 50% staff on duty

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday directed heads of all Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) departments to call only 50 per cent staff on advisory of home department in the wake of alarming surge in number of COVID-19 patients.

He directed that staff should be called in on rotation and wearing mask be made mandatory for all employees while remaining staff should be directed to work from home, said a statement.

