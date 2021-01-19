UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Directs KMC's Officials To Prioritize Karachi Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:32 PM

Administrator directs KMC's officials to prioritize Karachi issues

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's officials and employees to prioritize the issues of the metropolis during work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's officials and employees to prioritize the issues of the metropolis during work.

A summary has been sent to Sindh government for a grant of Rs 160 million to meet the shortfall in KMC employees' salaries.

The Administrator passed these remarks while addressing an event hosted by KMC Officers Welfare Association at sports Complex here on Tuesday.

He said that the problems of KMC and other departments would automatically be resolved if issues of Karachi are resolved. The Annual Development Programme Schemes on which 80 per cent works are done would be completed first, he said.

The departmental heads of KMC and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator asked the KMC officials and employees to play their role in ensuring provision of civic facilities to the people. The resolution of the city's issues would surely affect the departments in positive manner and the KMC's problems could also be resolved, he said.

Ahmed asked the departmental heads to give recommendations which he said would be accepted at the earliest for the betterment..

The Administrator said that it is essential to make the current infrastructure intact by uplifting roads, flyovers and street lights before initiating the mega projects.

He said that the KMC is the centre of the people's hopes that's why the officials should perform their responsibilities with courage and honesty to give relief to the citizens.

"My doors are always open and the officers could approach me anytime for the public issues. Our topmost priority to be taking measures for betterment of the city," he added.

The Administrator said that Karachi is a big city and revolving the issues at every nook and corner is a difficult job but not impossible, adding that courage is required to get the job done.

"The KMC officers had done great job in the past and the city witnessed development owing to these works," he said while hoping that the KMC officers would once again uplift Karachi through effective planning.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Resolution Sports Job Event Government Million

Recent Stories

Over all development of Balochistan, top priority ..

2 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of Shaheed Constable offered

2 minutes ago

State institutions are independent under PTI: Gove ..

2 minutes ago

Fog forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Nawaz assets: NAB completes attachment process

6 minutes ago

German Eastern Business Association Hopes for Nord ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.