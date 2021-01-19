Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's officials and employees to prioritize the issues of the metropolis during work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's officials and employees to prioritize the issues of the metropolis during work.

A summary has been sent to Sindh government for a grant of Rs 160 million to meet the shortfall in KMC employees' salaries.

The Administrator passed these remarks while addressing an event hosted by KMC Officers Welfare Association at sports Complex here on Tuesday.

He said that the problems of KMC and other departments would automatically be resolved if issues of Karachi are resolved. The Annual Development Programme Schemes on which 80 per cent works are done would be completed first, he said.

The departmental heads of KMC and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator asked the KMC officials and employees to play their role in ensuring provision of civic facilities to the people. The resolution of the city's issues would surely affect the departments in positive manner and the KMC's problems could also be resolved, he said.

Ahmed asked the departmental heads to give recommendations which he said would be accepted at the earliest for the betterment..

The Administrator said that it is essential to make the current infrastructure intact by uplifting roads, flyovers and street lights before initiating the mega projects.

He said that the KMC is the centre of the people's hopes that's why the officials should perform their responsibilities with courage and honesty to give relief to the citizens.

"My doors are always open and the officers could approach me anytime for the public issues. Our topmost priority to be taking measures for betterment of the city," he added.

The Administrator said that Karachi is a big city and revolving the issues at every nook and corner is a difficult job but not impossible, adding that courage is required to get the job done.

"The KMC officers had done great job in the past and the city witnessed development owing to these works," he said while hoping that the KMC officers would once again uplift Karachi through effective planning.