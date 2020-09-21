Administrator directs officials for proper cleanliness at public places

Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Monday has directed the authorities for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related places

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Monday has directed the authorities for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related places.

During his visit to Ghareeb Abad, the administrator instructed for the maintenance of proper cleanliness at slaughter houses,vegetable and milk markets etc.

He said that he has taken a serious view of the reports that appeared in a section of the press in this very regard.

Memon also asked the officers of the Municipal administration and Local Government department to ensure that proper cleanliness arrangements were also undertaken at public places.