UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Directs Officials To Complete Renovation Works Of Karachi Zoo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 second ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:08 PM

Administrator directs officials to complete renovation works of Karachi zoo

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday directed concerned officials to complete renovation works of Karachi zoo at the earliest and said that more delay would not be tolerated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday directed concerned officials to complete renovation works of Karachi zoo at the earliest and said that more delay would not be tolerated.

The administrator passed these remarks during his emergent visit to Karachi Zoo here, said a statement.

He said that uplift works were initiated in April 2017 at the cost of Rs 391 million but the same were not completed yet.

Senior Director Culture and sports Syed Khursheed Shah, Director KMC Mansoor Qazi, Director Karachi Zoo Khalid Hashmi, XEN Amir Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.

Laeeq Ahmed directed to complete cages for giraffes, rhinoceros and ostriches.

He also passed directives for auctioning of entrance to the zoo so that revenue of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation could be increased.

On the occasion, the administrator was informed that 95 per cent of the works under Rehabilitation and Improvement Program were completed.

He was informed that works for 2300 square feet outside wall, water tanks, toilets and gates had been completed.

The administrator also directed Zoo management to shift bear to other suitable cell.

He said that Karachi Zoo was a historical place where a large number of foreign dignitaries also visited.

The KMC had honored different foreign dignitaries by inviting and hosting them at Mughal Garden of the Zoo.

Ahmed said that a large number of people come to Karachi Zoo and they should be provided all possible facilities.

He also asked the citizens not to pay any amount other than entry fee and lodge complaint to Administrator Secretariat in case of overcharging.

The administrator said that the purpose of zoo was to make and feel the people love animals and birds.

He also directed the Zoo management to especially take care of feed of the animals and birds as well provision of medical facilities to them.

Laeeq Ahmed directed that special care should be made for Mughal Garden, Elephant House, Snake House and Mumtaz Begum House of Karachi Zoo.

He said that 40-year old market near Karachi zoo was removed just to provide healthy environment to animals and birds.

Related Topics

Karachi Sports Syed Khursheed Shah Water Visit Same April 2017 Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Love

Recent Stories

Jamaat-e-Islami felicitates cricket team over test ..

1 second ago

US CENTCOM Commander Says Expects Russia, China to ..

4 seconds ago

ACs review arrangements in govt hospitals

3 minutes ago

Germany Wants to Build Trust in Russia's Sputnik V ..

3 minutes ago

Senior Lebanese Lawmaker 'Optimistic' About Prompt ..

3 minutes ago

US to Share Some Intelligence With Saudis Amid Hal ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.