Administrator directs officials to complete renovation works of Karachi zoo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday directed concerned officials to complete renovation works of Karachi zoo at the earliest and said that more delay would not be tolerated.

The administrator passed these remarks during his emergent visit to Karachi Zoo here, said a statement.

He said that uplift works were initiated in April 2017 at the cost of Rs 391 million but the same were not completed yet.

Senior Director Culture and sports Syed Khursheed Shah, Director KMC Mansoor Qazi, Director Karachi Zoo Khalid Hashmi, XEN Amir Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.

Laeeq Ahmed directed to complete cages for giraffes, rhinoceros and ostriches.

He also passed directives for auctioning of entrance to the zoo so that revenue of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation could be increased.

On the occasion, the administrator was informed that 95 per cent of the works under Rehabilitation and Improvement Program were completed.

He was informed that works for 2300 square feet outside wall, water tanks, toilets and gates had been completed.

The administrator also directed Zoo management to shift bear to other suitable cell.

He said that Karachi Zoo was a historical place where a large number of foreign dignitaries also visited.

The KMC had honored different foreign dignitaries by inviting and hosting them at Mughal Garden of the Zoo.

Ahmed said that a large number of people come to Karachi Zoo and they should be provided all possible facilities.

He also asked the citizens not to pay any amount other than entry fee and lodge complaint to Administrator Secretariat in case of overcharging.

The administrator said that the purpose of zoo was to make and feel the people love animals and birds.

He also directed the Zoo management to especially take care of feed of the animals and birds as well provision of medical facilities to them.

Laeeq Ahmed directed that special care should be made for Mughal Garden, Elephant House, Snake House and Mumtaz Begum House of Karachi Zoo.

He said that 40-year old market near Karachi zoo was removed just to provide healthy environment to animals and birds.