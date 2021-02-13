Administrator directs to charge parking fee at Zulfikarabad Oil Tankers Terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Saturday directed his subordinates to charge fee from oil tankers being parked at Zulfikarabad Oil Tanker and use the income for completion of the terminal.

"The terminal has a capacity for 3200 tankers to be parked but only around 400 tankers are being parked here while illegal parking of oil tankers is being done in different areas of Karachi which creates hurdle in traffic flow," the Administrator passed these remarks while visiting Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal here at National Highway.

Director Terminal Raza Abbas Rizvi, Executive Engineer Rehman Shaikh and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator directed that remaining work for terminal should be completed at the earliest so that parking at Shirin Jinnah Colony could be shifted there. He hoped that oil tanker owners would cooperate with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as they are provided maximum facilities.

Ahmed also passed directives for plantation at the terminal and reconstruction of roads leading to the terminal.

On the occasion, the Administrator was briefed that the board of Revenue had handed over 200-acre land to KMC for making a new oil terminal by shifting illegal parking from Shirin Jinnah's colony and other areas to the terminal.

He was told that the KMC carried out this project despite shortage of funds. The terminal has a capacity of 3200 oil tankers while infrastructure could have 10,000 people.

"Out of 200-acre more than 150 acre is fixed for parking while other facilities are also being provided in the remaining part," the Administrator was told.

He was informed that shops of spare parts and repairing shops have also been established at the terminal. "A 54 inches water line was laid while an underground water tank having the capacity of 150,000 gallons was also established," he was told.

The Administrator also visited under construction shops and inqured shopkeepers about their issues.