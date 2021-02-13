UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Directs To Charge Parking Fee At Zulfikarabad Oil Tankers Terminal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Administrator directs to charge parking fee at Zulfikarabad Oil Tankers Terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Saturday directed his subordinates to charge fee from oil tankers being parked at Zulfikarabad Oil Tanker and use the income for completion of the terminal.

"The terminal has a capacity for 3200 tankers to be parked but only around 400 tankers are being parked here while illegal parking of oil tankers is being done in different areas of Karachi which creates hurdle in traffic flow," the Administrator passed these remarks while visiting Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal here at National Highway.

Director Terminal Raza Abbas Rizvi, Executive Engineer Rehman Shaikh and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator directed that remaining work for terminal should be completed at the earliest so that parking at Shirin Jinnah Colony could be shifted there. He hoped that oil tanker owners would cooperate with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as they are provided maximum facilities.

Ahmed also passed directives for plantation at the terminal and reconstruction of roads leading to the terminal.

On the occasion, the Administrator was briefed that the board of Revenue had handed over 200-acre land to KMC for making a new oil terminal by shifting illegal parking from Shirin Jinnah's colony and other areas to the terminal.

He was told that the KMC carried out this project despite shortage of funds. The terminal has a capacity of 3200 oil tankers while infrastructure could have 10,000 people.

"Out of 200-acre more than 150 acre is fixed for parking while other facilities are also being provided in the remaining part," the Administrator was told.

He was informed that shops of spare parts and repairing shops have also been established at the terminal. "A 54 inches water line was laid while an underground water tank having the capacity of 150,000 gallons was also established," he was told.

The Administrator also visited under construction shops and inqured shopkeepers about their issues.

Related Topics

Karachi Shortage Water Oil Traffic Tank From

Recent Stories

Hope Probeâ€™s success in Mars makes headlines in ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

2 hours ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

â€˜Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi heyâ€™ girl storms int ..

3 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

3 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.