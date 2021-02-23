(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday directed his sub-ordinates to compile a list of vehicles being used by different departments of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and amount of fuel being provided to them.

He said that "The fuel provision should be halted to the vehicles and generators that are not presented during physical verification forthwith. FIRs should be lodged if concerned officials fail to present vehicles during the inspection while the vehicles should also be recovered," the administrator passed these remarks while visiting a camp established for physical verification of the vehicles at KMC sports Complex here.

Vehicle Verification Committee Head Anees Qaimkhani, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director Vehicle Mehmood Baig, Director City Wardens Raja Rustam and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that a committee comprising of officers belonging to different departments is formed to verify the vehicles and the committee is carrying out physical verification of the vehicles.

He said that in a physical verification that will continue till March 30, services vehicles as well as the vehicles being used by the officers are also being verified.

Ahmed on the occasion himself presented the vehicle being used by him for the verification.

He said that the purpose of verification is to prevent malpractice in use of vehicles and fuel provided to them.

The Administrator appreciated computerized record of verification conducted in 2017 and directed to update the record along with pictures.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against officers who fail to present the vehicles issued in their Names and the vehicles would also be recovered. "The vehicles are KMC's property and the same cannot be used for any other purpose," he added.

Ahmed said that generators which are not functional at KMC's offices and health institutions cannot be provided fuel.

He was of the view that they are taking all possible measures to reduce unnecessary expenses.

The Administrator directed the Vehicle Department to keep vigilant eye on vehicles and fuel.

He also passed directives to form a mechanism to ensure maintenance of vehicles and implementation of code of conduct.

He also directed other departments to cooperate with the Vehicle Department for smooth varification of the vehicles.