Administrator directs to ensure sanitation, cleanliness services during Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari on Wednesday has announced that all sanitation and cleanliness services for holy month of Muhattam-ul-Harram would be completed on 1st Muharram.

During visit the several areas, accompanying Sukkur Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh and other officials of the solid waste management also inspected damages roads due to heavy rain.

Administrator said the mosques and imam bargahs were being cleaned on regular basis, in order to avoid any monsoon-related problems.