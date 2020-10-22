UrduPoint.com
Administrator Directs To Finalize Carpeting Of Chand Bibi Road

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday directed that carpeting of Chand Bibi Road should be completed at the earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday directed that carpeting of Chand Bibi Road should be completed at the earliest.

Reviewing the ongoing works at Chand Bibi Road, the Administrator said that the people would be benefited after completion of road carpeting as it would resolve traffic jam issues as well.

It may be noted here that it was an important corridor surrounded by Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, SIUT, Federal urdu University of Arts Science and Technology and Lady Difren Hospital.

Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Project Director Chand Bibi Road Abdus Samad and Superintendent Engineers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that it was a very busy road and the construction of road was also a demand of the local traders.

Shallwani was informed that the work has been initiated to replace sewerage line from Lady Difren Hospital to Bohra Pir Mazar under SIDCL and after lying of the line, the road will be constructed and renovated. This 18-inches diameters line is being laid because the older sewerage lines had been damaged badly and had to be replaced.

He said that "Karachi Water and Sewerage board is supposed to replace sewerage lines but the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is doing the work besides road construction to ensure that the roads last for long.

The work would be completed within a month," he was told.

The Administrator directed the concerned officials to use good material in the works and said that he would supervise all the works himself.

Shallwani also visited Pakistan Chowk and directed to hoist 25-feet long National Flag on the historic place. "Pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and other leaders of Pakistan Movement should be displaced here," he said.

He was of the view that Pakistan Chowk is a historical place where a large number of migrants stayed after creation of Pakistan and developed the area considerably. "Today this area is a center of commercial activities and developing day by day," he added.

The Administrator also visited different parts of Pakistan Chowk and directed the officials concerned to keep historical buildings into their original position to let the new generation know about our national heritage.

"The way Karachiites celebrate the Independence Day and express their love with Pakistan, they would surely play their role in promoting the message of the country's founders," Shallwani added.

