Administrator Directs To Maintain Cleanliness In Graveyard

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 11:26 PM

The Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq Khan has directed the concerned officials to maintain cleanliness, remove bushes and install lights in the graveyards in Latifabad taluka

The Administrator, according to HMC's spokesman, visited the graveyards here on Friday and took notice of a lack of cleanliness, spreading wild bushes and absence of proper lighting arrangements.

He said he had also received complaints from the local residents about the bad condition and infrastructure of the graveyards, adding there were also complaints against the encroachment mafia some of whom were even selling the land of the graveyards, especially in Latifabad unit 11.

"If the encroachment isn't stopped the historic graveyards will end to exist," he observed with concern.

The Administrator said HMC was planning to take such an action that in the future no other squatter would lay hands on the land of the graveyards.

