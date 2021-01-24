Warning: session_start(): open(/var/cpanel/php/sessions/ea-php55/sess_1rqbk1ba1lpvj7rt73leafq1t0, O_RDWR) failed: Permission denied (13) in /home/aliurdu/public_html/en/includes/cn_pp_new.php on line 1

Warning: session_start(): Cannot send session cache limiter - headers already sent (output started at /home/aliurdu/public_html/en/includes/cn_pp_new.php:1) in /home/aliurdu/public_html/en/includes/cn_pp_new.php on line 1
Administrator Discuss Revenue & Recovery Matters - UrduPoint
UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Discuss Revenue & Recovery Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

Administrator discuss revenue & recovery matters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon has said that negligence or carelessness would not be tolerated in recovery of Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs)'s dues; therefore all the officers should make their departments active and operational and focus on achieving recovery targets in least possible time.

He was chairing a meeting of heads of revenue and recovery departments of TMAs at his office, said a TMA spokesperson on Sunday.

The meeting briefed the Administrator about the recovery position in various departments in the light of the targets fixed for the current financial year.

Memon urged the officers to improve their performance and ensure maximum recovery so that the financial position of TMAs could be strengthened.

Related Topics

Sukkur Sunday All

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

1 hour ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

1 hour ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

3 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

3 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.