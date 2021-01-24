Administrator discuss revenue & recovery matters

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon has said that negligence or carelessness would not be tolerated in recovery of Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs)'s dues; therefore all the officers should make their departments active and operational and focus on achieving recovery targets in least possible time.

He was chairing a meeting of heads of revenue and recovery departments of TMAs at his office, said a TMA spokesperson on Sunday.

The meeting briefed the Administrator about the recovery position in various departments in the light of the targets fixed for the current financial year.

Memon urged the officers to improve their performance and ensure maximum recovery so that the financial position of TMAs could be strengthened.