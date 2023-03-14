Administrator DMC distributes tables, chairs other items to schools

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed along with Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan on Tuesday distributed tables, chairs and other items for the schools of DMC East at the central office of the Education Department at Jamshed Road here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed along with Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan on Tuesday distributed tables, chairs and other items for the schools of DMC East at the central office of the Education Department at Jamshed Road here.

He also inspected the school at Martin Quarters after the distribution of items related to the education department, said a statement.

The Administrator said that all possible steps will be taken to equip the schools of DMC East with facilities, work is going on in this regard in a phased manner. Teachers is fulfilling a great responsibility like preparing the builders of the nation, so requested to the teachers are playing their role to further improve the quality of education.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan said that the school and its students of DMC East are not inferior to anyone in terms of capabilities, it is the job of the teachers to make them aware in terms of education and made beneficial for the country.

On this occasion, Director of Education Sher Ali briefed him about the performance and work being done for the improvement of the schools of DMC East.