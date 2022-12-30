Administrator DMC East inspects construction of road

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Friday said that steps will be taken to make the parks of district east green and equipped with healthy facilities, it is very important to take care of quality in the construction and repair of roads.

The Administrator DMC East expressed these views while inspecting the construction of the road at PIB Colony and Gulistan Ayesha Park.

He directed the officials concerned to restore Gulistan Ayesha Park in its original form and submit a feasibility report in this regard, he said that DMC would play every possible role as far as possible for the betterment of District East.

He was accompanied by Irshad Zafeer, Rao Shamshad and employees of the Parks Department.