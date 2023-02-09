Administrator DMC East inspects development works

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Thursday said instead of sitting on chairs, we are going to the streets and areas of the District East and inspecting the municipal problems and ensuring their solution.

He expressed these views while inspecting the development works in various blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other adjoining areas.

Focal person, Imtiaz Bhutto, Superintending Engineer Salman Memon, Executive Engineer Jamal Abbas Directors Elahi Bakhsh Banbhan, Jam Rizwan, Deputy Director DM, Irshad Ali and other officers were also present.

Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that work was being done at various places on a daily basis to repair the network of roads.

Promotion of greenery is the most important need of the hour and besides the work of improvement of infrastructure, greenery works should also be done accordingly to prevent from the bad effects of environmental and climate change.

At the same time, he said work is also being done to keep the central island and roads green. He directed the concerned officials to carry out the work keeping in mind the quality and technical skills in the development works.

Assistant Executive Engineer Saleem Farooqui, Sub-Engineer Arshad Hussain and other officials were also present on the occasion.