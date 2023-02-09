UrduPoint.com

Administrator DMC East Inspects Development Works

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Administrator DMC East inspects development works

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Thursday said instead of sitting on chairs, we are going to the streets and areas of the District East and inspecting the municipal problems and ensuring their solution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Thursday said instead of sitting on chairs, we are going to the streets and areas of the District East and inspecting the municipal problems and ensuring their solution.

He expressed these views while inspecting the development works in various blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other adjoining areas.

Focal person, Imtiaz Bhutto, Superintending Engineer Salman Memon, Executive Engineer Jamal Abbas Directors Elahi Bakhsh Banbhan, Jam Rizwan, Deputy Director DM, Irshad Ali and other officers were also present.

Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that work was being done at various places on a daily basis to repair the network of roads.

Promotion of greenery is the most important need of the hour and besides the work of improvement of infrastructure, greenery works should also be done accordingly to prevent from the bad effects of environmental and climate change.

At the same time, he said work is also being done to keep the central island and roads green. He directed the concerned officials to carry out the work keeping in mind the quality and technical skills in the development works.

Assistant Executive Engineer Saleem Farooqui, Sub-Engineer Arshad Hussain and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Same Shakeel From

Recent Stories

UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With R ..

UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With Relief Efforts in Syria

31 minutes ago
 US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Formally ..

US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Formally End the Gulf and Iraq Wars - S ..

31 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & C ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ib ..

31 minutes ago
 Attock assistant commissioners reshuffled

Attock assistant commissioners reshuffled

27 minutes ago
 PTI govt responsible for destruction in KP: Presid ..

PTI govt responsible for destruction in KP: President PML-N KPK, Amir Muqam

27 minutes ago
 Minister to hear public complaints against MCL

Minister to hear public complaints against MCL

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.