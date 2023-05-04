UrduPoint.com

Administrator DMC East Inspects Ongoing Development Works

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Thursday inspected the ongoing works from MNA Fund in different areas of UC-29 in the district East.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed gratitude to MNA Kishware Zehra for carrying out development works with MNA fund for resolve the long standing problems of the areas, said a statement.

While inspecting the work of water and sewerage lines in Faria Chowk, Khatm-ul-Nabuwwat Chowk Scheme 33, Gulshan Iqbal Block 7, 8, he said that the work of installation of lines should be completed as soon as possible so that the residents of the area could benefit from these works as soon as possible.

During his visit to Abbas Town, Iqra City and Asma Garden, he issued orders for repair of the drainage system and said that steps should be taken to ensure the solution of the problems with the help of the available resources to resolve municipal problems.

