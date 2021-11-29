UrduPoint.com

Administrator DMC East Inspects Services At Dispensaries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that steps will be taken to provide necessary services at the existing medical facilities in the district East and to fix the buildings.

He expressed these views during the inspection of the facilities at dispensaries in Manzoor Colony and Shanti Nagar here.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Zartash Parveen, Director Municipal Services Tauqeer Abbas, Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto, Executive Engineer B&R Iqbal Mallah and Director Parks Jamshed Zone Zafar Iqbal and others were also present.

Sheikh directed also issued orders to the officials concerned that immediate work should be started to repair the buildings of the dispensaries.

