Administrator DMC East orders repair of vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Administrator District Municipal Corporation (D.M.C) East Rahmatullah Sheikh Monday ordered immediate repair of vehicles in Mahmoodabad workshop especially to prioritize the repair of municipal services vehicles.

He issued the instructions during a detailed inspection of the workshop at Mahmoodabad along with Superintendent Engineer Mubeen Sheikh, Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto, Director Parks Zafar Iqbal, Additional Director Anti-Encroachment Sohail Sadiq, said a news release.

Rahmatullah Sheikh also ordered the repair of vehicles of parks, B&R and anti-encroachment deprtments as soon as possible for the smooth working.

Meanwhile, he met labour union representatives who briefed him about the difficulties being faced by them. The Administrator said steps would be taken through mutual consultation for improving the condition of D.M.C East.

S.E Mubeen Sheikh and XEN Imtiaz Bhutto briefed the Administrator about the repair and maintenance work of the vehicles and assured that measures would be taken in view of the orders given.