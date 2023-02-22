UrduPoint.com

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed Visits Graveyards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 07:24 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Wednesday said that municipal facilities were being ensured in the vicinity of graveyards before the holy night Shab-e-Barat.

He expressed these views while inspecting graveyards in Essa Nagri and Lemo Goth along with others.

During the visit to the cemeteries, he directed that all possible steps should be taken to ensure the provision of municipal facilities in and around the cemeteries before Shab-e-Barat, best arrangements should be made for lighting including improvement of roads so that the visiting persons do not face any kind of difficulty.

He said we have formulated a strategy to provide all possible facilities to the people during Shab-e-Barat and Ramazan, we will play our role in providing municipal facilities as far as possible.

