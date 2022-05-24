UrduPoint.com

Administrator DMC For Transforming Study Centers Into E-library

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Tuesday stressed the need to convert study centers into e-library

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Tuesday stressed the need to convert study centers into e-library.

According to a statement, these remarks came when the administrator was on a visit inspecting the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Library and the adjoining park.

He directed the officials that the library would be transformed into e-library after its renovation.

Additional Librarian Talat Shakeel expressed sincere gratitude to Rehmatullah for paying attention to library.

Director Tauqeer Abbas, Director libraries Talat Shakeel and other officers were also present on the occasion.

