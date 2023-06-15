UrduPoint.com

Administrator DMC South Greets Newly Elected Mayor Of Karachi Murtaza Wahab

Published June 15, 2023

Administrator DMC South greets newly elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC South Hammad N.D.Khan has congratulated the newly elected Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and said that Murtaza Wahab has served the city as the Administrator Karachi.

In a statement on Thursday, Administrator DMC South said that he is confident that under the leadership of Murtaza Wahab, Karachi city will move on a new path of development and the citizens of Karachi will feel a positive change.

