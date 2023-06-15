Administrator DMC South greets newly elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator DMC South Hammad N.D.Khan has congratulated the newly elected Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and said that Murtaza Wahab has served the city as the Administrator Karachi

In a statement on Thursday, Administrator DMC South said that he is confident that under the leadership of Murtaza Wahab, Karachi city will move on a new path of development and the citizens of Karachi will feel a positive change.