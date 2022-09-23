UrduPoint.com

Administrator East Calls For Taking Steps For Promotion Of Greenery

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Administrator East calls for taking steps for promotion of greenery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh on Friday said that all out efforts should be taken for further promotion of greenery.

He said this during inspection of the repaired water tanker by the M&E department.

Senior Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto, Director Tauqeer Abbas and others were also present on the occasion.

He made a detailed inspection of the water tanker and added that maintenance of available machinery is the first priority because new machinery is not available at present, so efforts are being made to keep the machinery functional according to the needs of the departments.

While handing over the key of the tanker to the park department official, he strongly emphasized that the water tanker should be fully utilized.

Senior Director M&E Imtiaz Bhutto, giving a briefing on this occasion, said that the process of making departmental vehicles usable by M&E is going on and a water tanker has been repaired, while another water tanker will be repaired and handed over to the park department soon.

Related Topics

Water Vehicles All

Recent Stories

With the Power of All Day Clarity realme 9 4G Deli ..

With the Power of All Day Clarity realme 9 4G Delivers Superior Photographic Res ..

27 minutes ago
 We got our hands on the new HUAWEI nova Y70 and th ..

We got our hands on the new HUAWEI nova Y70 and this is why we think it is a bea ..

31 minutes ago
 US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in ..

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in coping with devastating floods

1 hour ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engag ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

2 hours ago
 OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.