Administrator East calls for taking steps for promotion of greenery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh on Friday said that all out efforts should be taken for further promotion of greenery.

He said this during inspection of the repaired water tanker by the M&E department.

Senior Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto, Director Tauqeer Abbas and others were also present on the occasion.

He made a detailed inspection of the water tanker and added that maintenance of available machinery is the first priority because new machinery is not available at present, so efforts are being made to keep the machinery functional according to the needs of the departments.

While handing over the key of the tanker to the park department official, he strongly emphasized that the water tanker should be fully utilized.

Senior Director M&E Imtiaz Bhutto, giving a briefing on this occasion, said that the process of making departmental vehicles usable by M&E is going on and a water tanker has been repaired, while another water tanker will be repaired and handed over to the park department soon.