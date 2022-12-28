Administrator East chairs meeting of headmasters/head mistress

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Wednesday chaired a meeting of officers and headmasters/head mistress of Sindh Education department Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan, director education Sher Ali and other officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the Headmaster/Headmaster also apprised them of the problems being faced along with the performance of their schools.

Addressing in the meeting, Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that education department is an important department which is directly related to making the next generation architect for country.

He said that teachers should play an important role in improving the quality of education, teachers are a role model for children, teachers could make better standard of the education via their performances.

Irshad Zafeer and Rao Shamshad were also present on the occasion.