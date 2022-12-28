UrduPoint.com

Administrator East Chairs Meeting Of Headmasters/head Mistress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Administrator East chairs meeting of headmasters/head mistress

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Wednesday chaired a meeting of officers and headmasters/head mistress of Sindh Education department Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan, director education Sher Ali and other officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the Headmaster/Headmaster also apprised them of the problems being faced along with the performance of their schools.

Addressing in the meeting, Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that education department is an important department which is directly related to making the next generation architect for country.

He said that teachers should play an important role in improving the quality of education, teachers are a role model for children, teachers could make better standard of the education via their performances.

Irshad Zafeer and Rao Shamshad were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Shakeel

Recent Stories

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean ..

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean Up!&#039; day in Shawamekh an ..

56 minutes ago
 SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

1 hour ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

2 hours ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.