Administrator East chairs meeting on Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh and Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan co-chaired a meeting of scholars and officers regarding Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements in the Council Hall Jamshed Zone here on Tuesday.

The participants discussed various problems including encroachments, street lights, road repair, sewerage and other issues, said a statement.

The Administrator East directed the concerned departments to resolve the complaints on priority basis.

Rahmatullah Sheikh said on this occasion that in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, all departments are committed to provide best possible municipal services wholeheartedly.

Well-known scholar Dr. Jameel Rathore, while appreciating the services of Administrator DMC East said that his services are admirable and it is hoped that he will prove it by solving municipal problems.

Prominent scholars and organizers of the Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) processions and gatherings along with Superintending Engineer Salman Memon, Assistant Executive Engineers Rashid Fayaz, Muhammad Haroon and others participated attended the meeting.