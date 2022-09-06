UrduPoint.com

Administrator East Chairs Meeting On Rehabilitation, Development Works

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Administrator East chairs meeting on rehabilitation, development works

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh and Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan on Tuesday co-chaired a meeting of officers regarding rehabilitation and development works in the East District.

The participants of the meeting decided that after the rains, a survey of the district would be performed to execute development work at other places including main roads.

Superintendent Engineer Civil Works Salman Memon, Directors Toqeer Abbas, Agha Sameer, Executive Engineer Iqbal Ahmed, Assistant Executive Engineers Nadeem Zaidi, Shahbaz Hussain, Muhammad Haroon, Accounts Department Officers Javed Sheikh, Muhammad Gohar and others participated in the meeting, according to a statement.

