UrduPoint.com

Administrator East Discusses Budget Proposals For Budget 2022-23

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Administrator East discusses budget proposals for Budget 2022-23

Administrator district East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Friday chaired a meeting of the officials concerned to discuss the matters related to the budget of district East for the financial year 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator district East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Friday chaired a meeting of the officials concerned to discuss the matters related to the budget of district East for the financial year 2022-23.

Accounts Officer Javed Sheikh in the presence of Chief Accounts Officer Naveed Ahmed Kolachi briefed the Administrator Rehmatullah Sheikh about the budget of each department on which proposals were presented by the officials concerned.

Rehmatullah Sheikh said on the occasion that efforts have been made to make the best budget in terms of provision of facilities to the people.

He directed that discussions have been held with the officers of the departments regarding the budget therefore, the budget should be finalized immediately.

Superintending Engineer M&E Mobin Sheikh, Additional Director Tauqeer Abbas, Executive Engineer B&R Iqbal Ahmed Mallah, Directors Abdul Ghani Sheikh, Agha Sameer, Zafar Iqbal, Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh, officers of other departments including Talat Shakeel, Azeem Haider, Sher Ali, Mohammad Saleem Khan, Mohammad Akram Khan participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Budget Javed Sheikh Shakeel Best

Recent Stories

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abor ..

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan mango exports can increase three-folds: P ..

Pakistan mango exports can increase three-folds: President PAHF

4 minutes ago
 KU declares MA Economics Final External Exams 2019 ..

KU declares MA Economics Final External Exams 2019-20 results

6 minutes ago
 Agri sector has potential to bring country out of ..

Agri sector has potential to bring country out of economic crisis: Khursheed Sha ..

6 minutes ago
 DC awards cash prizes, appreciation certificates t ..

DC awards cash prizes, appreciation certificates to 7 best female teachers

6 minutes ago
 Daryl Mitchell: New Zealand's record-breaker

Daryl Mitchell: New Zealand's record-breaker

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.