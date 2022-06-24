Administrator East discusses budget proposals for Budget 2022-23

Administrator district East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Friday chaired a meeting of the officials concerned to discuss the matters related to the budget of district East for the financial year 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator district East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Friday chaired a meeting of the officials concerned to discuss the matters related to the budget of district East for the financial year 2022-23.

Accounts Officer Javed Sheikh in the presence of Chief Accounts Officer Naveed Ahmed Kolachi briefed the Administrator Rehmatullah Sheikh about the budget of each department on which proposals were presented by the officials concerned.

Rehmatullah Sheikh said on the occasion that efforts have been made to make the best budget in terms of provision of facilities to the people.

He directed that discussions have been held with the officers of the departments regarding the budget therefore, the budget should be finalized immediately.

Superintending Engineer M&E Mobin Sheikh, Additional Director Tauqeer Abbas, Executive Engineer B&R Iqbal Ahmed Mallah, Directors Abdul Ghani Sheikh, Agha Sameer, Zafar Iqbal, Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh, officers of other departments including Talat Shakeel, Azeem Haider, Sher Ali, Mohammad Saleem Khan, Mohammad Akram Khan participated in the meeting.