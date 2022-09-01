Administrator East distributes relief goods among flood victims of Kohi Goth

Administrator District East Rehmatullah Sheikh, besides providing assistance to the flood victims of his said district, joined Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam Mirani and others in delivering relief goods to Kohi Goth area Malir, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator District East Rehmatullah Sheikh, besides providing assistance to the flood victims of his said district, joined Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam Mirani and others in delivering relief goods to Kohi Goth area Malir, here on Thursday.

The relief items included food and drinking items as well as other necessities of daily life distributed among the flood victims in Kohi Goth area, said a statement Rehmatullah Sheikh said on this occasion that DMC East had reached Malir district to help the flood victims.

"Our goal is to help the flood victims and we will try to provide every possible help to them," he added.