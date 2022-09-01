UrduPoint.com

Administrator East Distributes Relief Goods Among Flood Victims Of Kohi Goth

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Administrator East distributes relief goods among flood victims of Kohi Goth

Administrator District East Rehmatullah Sheikh, besides providing assistance to the flood victims of his said district, joined Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam Mirani and others in delivering relief goods to Kohi Goth area Malir, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator District East Rehmatullah Sheikh, besides providing assistance to the flood victims of his said district, joined Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam Mirani and others in delivering relief goods to Kohi Goth area Malir, here on Thursday.

The relief items included food and drinking items as well as other necessities of daily life distributed among the flood victims in Kohi Goth area, said a statement Rehmatullah Sheikh said on this occasion that DMC East had reached Malir district to help the flood victims.

"Our goal is to help the flood victims and we will try to provide every possible help to them," he added.

Related Topics

Flood Malir Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Aluminum Prices Drop Below $2.300 Per Tonne 1st Ti ..

Aluminum Prices Drop Below $2.300 Per Tonne 1st Time Since April 2021

57 seconds ago
 Trump confronts US government in court battle over ..

Trump confronts US government in court battle over seized secrets

2 minutes ago
 Debt-ridden Zambia secures $1.3 billion in IMF bai ..

Debt-ridden Zambia secures $1.3 billion in IMF bailout

2 minutes ago
 DG Rangers visits flood affected areas in Dadu, Mi ..

DG Rangers visits flood affected areas in Dadu, Mirpurkhas

2 minutes ago
 UK Pushes for Price Cap on Russian Oil, Hopes for ..

UK Pushes for Price Cap on Russian Oil, Hopes for G7 Support - Chancellor of Exc ..

2 minutes ago
 UN on Foiling Attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP Says Russ ..

UN on Foiling Attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP Says Russia Did What Needed to Protect ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.