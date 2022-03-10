UrduPoint.com

Administrator East For Improvement Of Parks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Administrator East for improvement of parks

Administrator District East Rehmatullah Sheikh Thursday said that steps are being taken to gradually improve the condition of parks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator District East Rehmatullah Sheikh Thursday said that steps are being taken to gradually improve the condition of parks.

He expressed these views while inspecting Olympian Iftikhar Syed Park Ground and Shantinagar Park UC-23 at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-6.

He was accompanied by Superintendent Engineer B&R Salman Memon, Additional Director Tauqeer Abbas and Director Parks. Olympian Iftikhar Syed was also present along with Gulshan Iqbal Agha Sameer.

During his visit to Iftikhar Syed Park, he directed the officials concerned for development of the park and ground and said that Iftikhar Syed is rendering significant services for the promotion of sports, healthy activities.

During the inspection of Shanti Nagar Park, he directed the officers to take immediate steps to further improve the park. Swings and benches should be placed in the park, he said. During his visit to Syed Park, Olympian Iftikhar Syed briefed the administrator about the sports activities and said that most of contests during the Mini Olympics-2019 organized by the DMC East were held here.

Related Topics

Sports Visit Gulshan Mini

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt agrees to resolve medical student ..

Balochistan govt agrees to resolve medical students issue

30 seconds ago
 25 labourers recovered in Hyderabad

25 labourers recovered in Hyderabad

32 seconds ago
 Far-right Vox enters Spain regional govt for first ..

Far-right Vox enters Spain regional govt for first time

35 seconds ago
 24 professional beggars rounded up

24 professional beggars rounded up

37 seconds ago
 Nishtar Medical University organizes walk on World ..

Nishtar Medical University organizes walk on World Kidney Day

4 minutes ago
 MQM-P, BNP-M call on JUI-F chief

MQM-P, BNP-M call on JUI-F chief

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>