Administrator East holds open katchery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :An open katchery was organized by Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh in PECHS Block 6, here on Wednesday.

Superintending Engineer B&R Salman Memon, Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto, Executive Engineer Karachi Water and Sewerage board Masood Kazmi, Executive Engineer Water Muhammad Ijaz and others were also present, said a statement.

The Administrator was informed about the complaints regarding roads, street lights, water and sewerage and solid waste which after listening carefully, he directed the concerned officers to make it possible for redressal of grievances by the respective departments.

He also directed the officials concerned to take appropriate action to improve the cleaning conditions.

The dignitaries of the area expressed gratitude to the Administrator East, Superintending Engineer Salman Memon, Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto and others for assuring them of their support and solution of their problems and presented them gifts of traditional Sindhi Ajrak.