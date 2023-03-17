Administrator East inspects road carpeting

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed along with officials concerned here on Friday inspected the road carpet works being carried out in UC-8 near Abdul Haq Park PECHS block-II

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed along with officials concerned here on Friday inspected the road carpet works being carried out in UC-8 near Abdul Haq Park PECHS block-II.

He said that development works were being carried out in various UCs of the district East.

He thanked the people for appreciating the development works and said that it was our responsibility for utilizing the available resources to facilitate the citizens.

Meanwhile, on the directive of Administrator DMC East, a meeting of officers was chaired by Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan in view of the expected rains.

The meeting formulated a strategy to deal with the expected rainfall.

On this occasion, Fahim Khan asked the officers that the departments concerned should be alert to play their role and work should be done to maintain the flow of drains.